First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Merchants from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings lowered First Merchants from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered First Merchants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

First Merchants Trading Up 1.1%

FRME opened at $35.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.05. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $170.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.13 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 21.35%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Merchants by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $768,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter worth $7,342,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Merchants by 8.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter worth $261,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

