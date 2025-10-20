First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 191.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0754 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

