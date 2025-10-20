FLC Capital Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after acquiring an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,063,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day moving average of $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $613.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

