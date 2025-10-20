Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 384 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,533,856,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,584,523,000. Starr Indemnity & Liability Co acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,957,000. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,862,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 575.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 46,295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $588.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $564.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.