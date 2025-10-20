Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,060 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $461.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $470.38.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

