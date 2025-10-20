Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $327.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average is $301.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.