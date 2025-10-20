Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,440

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 980 to GBX 2,440 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

FRES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,700 to GBX 2,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,850 to GBX 2,100 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,048.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 2,352 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3,805.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,544.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 5.88. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 609.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 2,650.

Fresnillo plc is the world’s largest silver producer and Mexico’s largest gold producer, listed on the London and Mexican stock exchanges.

The Group seeks to create value for stakeholders across precious metal cycles, focusing on high-potential silver and gold projects that can be developed into low cost, world-class mines.

Following a decade of consistent and successful progress, the Group is now focused on consolidating its growth and advancing its pipeline in order to deliver further growth in the years ahead.

