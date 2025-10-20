FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ABT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABT. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $128.69 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avanza Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $91,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,780 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,507,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $199,939,000 after purchasing an additional 501,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

