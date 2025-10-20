FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NOV Issued By Zacks Research

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NOV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna set a $17.00 target price on NOV and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.79.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.68 on Monday. NOV has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $16.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 5.36%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 119.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 395.3% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

