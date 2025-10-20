FY2025 Earnings Estimate for NWE Issued By KeyCorp

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the company will earn $3.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

NWE opened at $59.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.530-3.650 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $53,538,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $39,428,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,222,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,708,000 after acquiring an additional 484,266 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 113.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 429,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after acquiring an additional 228,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1,549.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 243,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after acquiring an additional 228,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

