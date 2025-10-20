FY2025 Earnings Forecast for DTE Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.22 for the year. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.35 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $8.93 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $9.52 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.08.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DTE opened at $141.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 15.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in DTE Energy by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 12,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.