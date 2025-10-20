FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Otter Tail Issued By KeyCorp

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Otter Tail in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.36 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2026 earnings at $5.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.46 EPS.
Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.82%.The firm had revenue of $333.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.060-6.46 EPS.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Otter Tail
Otter Tail Stock Up 0.7%
Otter Tail stock opened at $77.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.35.
Institutional Trading of Otter Tail
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 44.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at $54,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Otter Tail
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.