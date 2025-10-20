FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Sempra Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.18. The consensus estimate for Sempra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $5.02 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

SRE stock opened at $91.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $61.90 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This represents a 11.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,259. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

