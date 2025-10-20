FY2025 EPS Estimate for Conifex Timber Decreased by Analyst

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James Financial decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a report released on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Raymond James Financial has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TSE:CFF opened at C$0.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.55.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc is a Canada based forestry company. It operates through two segments: Lumber and Bioenergy. The main activities of the lumbar segment include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber finishing. The firm’s primary activities of the bioenergy segment are the generation of electrical power and the development of other opportunities in bioenergy and bioproducts which are complementary to the company’s harvesting and manufacturing operations.

