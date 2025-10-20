FY2025 EPS Estimate for United Airlines Raised by Analyst

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $10.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.30. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $12.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.00 EPS.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.13. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $101.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $99.14 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 24,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $2,217,094.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 283,638 shares in the company, valued at $25,385,601. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 29,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $2,923,113.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,954.64. This trade represents a 39.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,791 shares of company stock worth $8,147,918. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

