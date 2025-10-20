FY2025 EPS Estimates for EverQuote Lifted by Zacks Research

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued on Friday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVER. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.45 on Monday. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. EverQuote had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $20,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,598,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,614,932.82. This trade represents a 25.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,610.82. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,753 shares of company stock valued at $22,016,050 in the last ninety days. 25.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Articles

