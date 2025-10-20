FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Raised by Analyst

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Thursday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will earn $5.67 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.64. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $55.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $64.66.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.32 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.99%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 929.5% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

