FY2025 EPS Estimates for Progressive Lowered by Roth Capital

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $17.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $18.50. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.46.

Shares of PGR opened at $225.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.69. The company has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a 1-year low of $217.20 and a 1-year high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 228,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

