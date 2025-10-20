FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:WEF Raised by Analyst

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a report issued on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn ($3.97) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.05). The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2026 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.38.

WEF opened at C$12.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.20.

In other news, insider Kernwood Limited acquired 20,200 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.23 per share, with a total value of C$247,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,609,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,687,854. This trade represents a 1.27% increase in their position. Also, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan acquired 20,200 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.23 per share, with a total value of C$247,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,609,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,687,854. This represents a 1.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders acquired 147,200 shares of company stock worth $1,796,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

