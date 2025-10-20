FY2025 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Lifted by DA Davidson

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.0%

USB opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,935,000 after buying an additional 2,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,305,000 after buying an additional 456,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $971,285,000. Amundi increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,268,000 after buying an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,757,000 after buying an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.