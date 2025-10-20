Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LANDP opened at $19.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

