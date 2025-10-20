Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF $LIT Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Down 1.0%

LIT opened at $56.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.89. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

