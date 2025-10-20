Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 102.6% in September

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 38,500 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

Shares of BTSDF stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. Health and Happiness has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care, adult nutrition and care, and pet nutrition and care products in China, Australia, New Zealand, North America, and internationally. The company offers milk formulas for infants, children and expectant, and nursing mothers; probiotic and nutrition supplements in the form of sachets, capsules, gummies, and tablets for infants, children, and expectant mothers; and vitamins, herbal and mineral supplements, and skin care and sports nutrition products for adults; dried baby food and baby care products; and complete pet food products, and multicondition pet supplements.

