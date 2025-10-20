HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Read Our Latest Report on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $51.83 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.67 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.