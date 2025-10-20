Hoese & Co LLP Has $21 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 16.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

IVV stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

