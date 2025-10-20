Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDX opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (MEDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund actively invests in global companies within the broad health care sector. Stock selection and weighting emphasizes those invested in cancer research and pharmaceutical developments. MEDX was launched on Jan 27, 2023 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.