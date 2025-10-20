Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF (NASDAQ:MEDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:MEDX opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.91. Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57.
Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Medical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.