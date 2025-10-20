HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Price Performance
HSBH stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.
About HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged
