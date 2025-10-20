HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (BATS:HSBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged Price Performance

HSBH stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.35.

About HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged

The HSBC Holdings plc ADRhedged (HSBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides exposure to HSBC Holdings ADR, while using swaps to hedge daily currency fluctuations. The fund aims to provide the total return performance of HSBC Holdings Plc, in its local market, to US investors.

