Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$18.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Veritas upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$22.50 to C$26.75 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of HBM opened at C$22.99 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$8.49 and a 12-month high of C$24.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 6.0%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.96%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.