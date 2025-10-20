Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $1.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

