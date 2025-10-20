IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 393 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Celestica were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 45.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

NYSE:CLS opened at $277.09 on Monday. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $296.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.90 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Celestica has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.370-1.530 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

