Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 920 price objective on the stock.

INCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,161 to GBX 1,101 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 985.25.

Inchcape Price Performance

INCH stock opened at GBX 696.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 681.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 694.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 663.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 575 and a 1 year high of GBX 819.

Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 35.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inchcape had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inchcape will post 85.9639233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stuart Rowley purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 929 per share, for a total transaction of £27,870. Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 725 per share, for a total transaction of £36,250. Insiders have bought 15,718 shares of company stock worth $11,565,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

