Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.59. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $32.82 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 17,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,122,075.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,850.42. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,205,683 shares of company stock worth $77,217,965 over the last ninety days. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

