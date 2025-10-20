InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 9,450 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,800 to GBX 7,900 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,050 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 8,500 to £104 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,179.
View Our Latest Research Report on IHG
InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile
Our presence
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
