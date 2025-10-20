InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 9,450 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,800 to GBX 7,900 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 7,900 to GBX 8,050 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 8,500 to £104 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,179.

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 8,904 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30. The company has a market cap of £13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,886.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,252 and a 52 week high of £109.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,937.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,586.52.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

