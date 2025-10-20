International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,617 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,335,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,354,000 after buying an additional 224,438 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,019,000 after buying an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 945,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after buying an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 703,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,762,000 after buying an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $197.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.37 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.55 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

