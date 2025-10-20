Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $369,000. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.9% in the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 202,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 13.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $587.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

