Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after buying an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after purchasing an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,480,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $587.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
