Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stake Increased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $613.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $587.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $541.36.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

