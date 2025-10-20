Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lifted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%

QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.