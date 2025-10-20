Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lifted by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.7%
QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $613.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.36.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
