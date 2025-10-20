Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Lifted by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.4% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $603.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.36.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

