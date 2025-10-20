Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Holdings Reduced by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 3.7% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 38.8% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% during the second quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 147.6% during the second quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC now owns 32,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $603.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $587.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $541.36. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $613.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

