Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust $IQI Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,854 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 592,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after buying an additional 87,535 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IQI opened at $9.88 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0631 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

