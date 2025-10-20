Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF $RZV Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 228,559.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,193,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,988,000 after buying an additional 1,193,082 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 71.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZV opened at $116.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $121.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

