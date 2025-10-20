Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI):

10/13/2025 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $232.00 to $226.00. They now have a “moderate buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Houlihan Lokey is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Houlihan Lokey had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/3/2025 – Houlihan Lokey is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Houlihan Lokey was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2025 – Houlihan Lokey was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Houlihan Lokey had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/8/2025 – Houlihan Lokey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total transaction of $98,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040 over the last ninety days. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.