iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,110,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $53,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

ISTB stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

