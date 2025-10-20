iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is First National Bank of Hutchinson’s Largest Position

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 17.7% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

