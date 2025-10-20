iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $614.54. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

