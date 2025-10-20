iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after acquiring an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,238,000 after acquiring an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after acquiring an additional 146,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.54. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $677.20. The firm has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

