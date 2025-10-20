iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Arista Wealth Management LLC

Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,323,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.54. The firm has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

