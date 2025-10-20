iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,785 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $387,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $677.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $657.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.54. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

