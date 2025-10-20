iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Straight Path Wealth Management

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.4% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 334,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,837,000 after acquiring an additional 40,978 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVV opened at $667.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $677.20. The stock has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $657.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

